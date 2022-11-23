Round Lake man charged with indecent solicitation, traveling to meet a minor

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – A Round Lake man is being held on $200,000 bail for attempting to meet up and engage in sexual acts with a minor, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The office along with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrested Julio Rojas, 61, of the 1800 block of Tomahawk Trail.

Authorities say during the month of November, Rojas began communicating with undercover detectives posing as a girl under the age of 15.

During their conversation, he indicated that he was in town for a business trip and wanted to meet with the girl to engage in sexual acts.

On Tuesday, he agreed to meet the girl at a location in Lake County and when he arrived, he was arrested by detectives.

The office approved and charged Rojas with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg said, "While we will always use all of our resources to investigate and arrest those who prey on our most vulnerable, it is still very important for parents to understand there are predators out there who prey on our children. Please inspect your child's electronic devices to see who they are communicating with and what they are saying."

Rojas is due back in court on Dec. 20.