Round Lake, Illinois, house fire on Summit Place prompts major response

A house is on fire in Round Lake, Illinois, prompting a major response from first responders.

CBS SkyWatch was over the scene around 3:45 p.m. The Round Lake Fire Department said the home that had caught on fire was in the 35000 block of North Summit Place.

Fire officials said the fire was inside the house but did not releasee further information.

From over the scene massive plumes of light gray smoke billowed into the air. Firefighters surrounded the lakefont house, and some even worked to pump water directly from the lake to fight he blaze from a couple of docks down.

It was not immediately known if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started. No further details were immediately available.