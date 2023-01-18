Watch CBS News
Roseland shooting leaves man seriously wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Roseland shooting leaves 1 wounded
Roseland shooting leaves 1 wounded 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was seriously wounded in a possible road rage shooting Wednesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police said, around 9:45 a.m., a 29-year-old man was a passenger in a car near 95th Street and King Drive, when someone in another vehicle shot him in the neck.

The car the victim was in kept going west on 95th Street to Ashland Avenue, where the victim called 911, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, the shooting might have been an act of road rage.

No other injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

