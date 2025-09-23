Ron Carroll, Chicago house music vocalist and DJ, dies at 57

Chicago on Tuesday was mourning the death of well-known DJ and house music staple Ron Carroll, who died this week at the age of 57.

News of Carroll's death was shared on social media early Monday by multiple friends and collaborators.

Ron Carroll Ron Carroll, via Facebook

According to the website EDM Identity, Carroll was born in Chicago in 1968. He grew up singing in church choirs, and dove into the house music scene as it grew with his gospel-influenced style, according to the publication.

Carroll was also a DJ and a vocalist.

Carroll released "My Prayer" as his debut single in 1993. The following year, he began working with producer "Little Louie" Vega, and wrote the lyrics for Barbara Tucker's hit "I Get Lifted."

Carroll went on to work with Destiny's Child, Missy Elliot, Frankie Knuckles, and other icons, according to Slug Mag.

As a DJ, Carroll performed around North America and the world — with visits to cities in Asia, Europe, and South America, according to EDM Identity. He also created MOS [Ministers of Sound] Productions, the publication reported.

Speaking to Slug Mag in 2004, Carroll said, "My role in the community is to serve people. I feel as though my job in this community [house music] is to help people love this music and for them to forget all of their problems when they're on the dance floor."