Romeoville man arrested in Wauconda, allegedly held woman against her will

Wauconda police arrested a Romeoville man Saturday during a traffic stop, finding a woman who told them she was held against her will in his car.

Wauconda officials said around shortly after 9 p.m., police saw a man and woman in the parking lot of a Jewel Osco. Police said the man was acting erratically and the woman appeared to be uncomfortable. Officers watched as they got into a car and left the area.

Police pulled the car over after the driver committed multiple traffic violations, including driving without his headlights activated and not having a front license plate displayed.

Police said the driver was uncooperative and confrontational during the stop and the woman in the car appeared scared and was visibly injured. When police spoke to her, she told them she was being held against her will.

Police said after hearing "concerning statements" and seeing evidence of domestic violence, they took the driver, identified as Frank Saporito of Romeoville, into custody. Police said a search of the car turned up a machete, which was allegedly used to the threaten the woman, and a locked safe.

Police said heroin was recovered from the safe after officers got a warrant to search it.

Saporito is charged with unlawful aggravated restraint, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two counts of domestic battery and improper display of registration. Police said they anticipate further narcotics-related charges to be filed related to the discover of the heroin.

Saporito's next court date is not known. Polcie said the woman was provided with assistance and support services.