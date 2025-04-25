Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi truck carrying metal tubes rolls over Illinois Route 53 ramp

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A semi-truck carrying metal tubes rolled over on an Illinois Route 53 ramp in north suburban Chicago on Friday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, the semi-truck rolled over on the northbound ramp to westbound Lake Cook Road just before 5:45 a.m. Video from the scene shows dozens of blue tubes scattered on the ramp and on the grass near the roadway next to the overturned truck. 

State police said no injuries have been reported.   

snapshot-2025-04-25t071639-031.jpg

ISP said traffic is getting by slowly on the left shoulder. Traffic delays are expected for Friday morning commuters. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for more information. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.