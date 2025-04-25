Semi truck carrying metal tubes rolls over Illinois Route 53 ramp

A semi-truck carrying metal tubes rolled over on an Illinois Route 53 ramp in north suburban Chicago on Friday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the semi-truck rolled over on the northbound ramp to westbound Lake Cook Road just before 5:45 a.m. Video from the scene shows dozens of blue tubes scattered on the ramp and on the grass near the roadway next to the overturned truck.

State police said no injuries have been reported.

ISP said traffic is getting by slowly on the left shoulder. Traffic delays are expected for Friday morning commuters.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.