Bicyclist killed in crash in Northwest Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bicyclist was killed in a crash in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows on Tuesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Rolling Meadows police responded to a crash involving a car and a bike at the intersection of Rohlwing Road and Campbell Street. They found the bicyclist, conscious, in the roadway with critical injuries.

The bicyclist, a man, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.

Police believe the car's driver may have left the scene and returned "a short time later."

Police said the driver is cooperating with police.

One neighbor said Rohlwing has been an issue for years. The speed limit is 30 mph, but cars tend to drive much faster, he said.

The Rolling Meadows Police Department is investigating with assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will provide updates as new information becomes available.