Rockford man identified after body stolen from funeral home, abandoned in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man whose body was inside a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday and later abandoned in Chicago.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office said 47-year-old Curtis Brown died of natural causes on Thursday at a local hospital. His body was released to Collins & Stone Funeral Home the next day, and on Saturday, a van with Brown's body inside was stolen from outside the funeral home.

It was not clear whether the thief knew there was a body inside upon stealing the van.

The van was found Sunday in the 1400 block of East 87th Street, near Dorchester Avenue, in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood – 97 miles away from the Rockford funeral home from which it was stolen. But Brown's body was not inside, and was not found until a day later – more than two miles away.

An anonymous 911 call brought Chicago Police to an alley near 83rd Street and Manistee Avenue on Monday afternoon, after someone thought they spotted a body in the road. When officers arrived, they confirmed what the caller saw.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has since turned over Brown's body to a funeral home, and his family has been notified of the incident.

Brown's relatives are working with an out-of-state funeral home to have him returned to his family in Mississippi, according to the coroner's office.

Rockford police released surveillance images of a possible suspect in the theft of the van and Brown's body. The man was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and gloves.

ALERT: Plz review these photos of the possible suspect in Saturday's funeral home van/body theft and contact us if you have any info. You can send anonymous tip to 847411, type in RPDTIP and your tip. pic.twitter.com/2Corljxcbb — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 23, 2023

He is wanted not only for stealing as vehicle, but also abuse of the corpse for moving the body without authorization.

Meanwhile, we have learned that when the body found, it was not covered in a bag – it was just dumped. It has all left a family heartbroken and investigators stumped.

"I mean, I'm sorry that happened, honestly," the neighbor said.

We reached out to the Rockford funeral home, but they did not get back to us. We do not know whether the van was running or not when it was stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any information on the theft of the van, is asked to call Rockford police at 815-966-2900. Anonymous tips also can be texte