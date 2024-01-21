Watch CBS News
Local News

Person struck and killed by Metra train near Gresham

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra Rock Island train Sunday evening in Gresham. 

According to Metra, Rock Island inbound train 126, which was due into La Salle at 7:40 p.m., was stopped near Gresahm after striking the person. 

That train was canceled, and the next train scheduled inbound from Joliet is train 230, which was due to depart at 8:30 p.m.

Extensive delays are anticipated.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 8:40 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.