Person struck and killed by Metra train near Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra Rock Island train Sunday evening in Gresham.

According to Metra, Rock Island inbound train 126, which was due into La Salle at 7:40 p.m., was stopped near Gresahm after striking the person.

That train was canceled, and the next train scheduled inbound from Joliet is train 230, which was due to depart at 8:30 p.m.

Extensive delays are anticipated.