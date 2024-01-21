Person struck and killed by Metra train near Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra Rock Island train Sunday evening in Gresham.
According to Metra, Rock Island inbound train 126, which was due into La Salle at 7:40 p.m., was stopped near Gresahm after striking the person.
That train was canceled, and the next train scheduled inbound from Joliet is train 230, which was due to depart at 8:30 p.m.
Extensive delays are anticipated.
