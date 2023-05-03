Watch CBS News
Rock Hall to induct Chaka Khan, 'Soul Train' founder Don Cornelius

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is well represented in this year's class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Chicago native Chaka Khan is getting the musical excellence award. Khan is known for classics like "I'm Every Woman,"
"Ain't Nobody," and "I Feel for You."

And "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius is getting the Ahmet Ertegun Award for people who had a big impact on the music industry.
Cornelius started the legendary show in Chicago in the 70s. It became a big hit and later moved to Los Angeles. 

The other inductees include: Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson. The induction ceremony will be in November in New York.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 5:08 PM

