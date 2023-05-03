Rock Hall to induct Chaka Khan, 'Soul Train' founder Don Cornelius

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is well represented in this year's class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Chicago native Chaka Khan is getting the musical excellence award. Khan is known for classics like "I'm Every Woman,"

"Ain't Nobody," and "I Feel for You."

And "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius is getting the Ahmet Ertegun Award for people who had a big impact on the music industry.

Cornelius started the legendary show in Chicago in the 70s. It became a big hit and later moved to Los Angeles.

The other inductees include: Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson. The induction ceremony will be in November in New York.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2023 Inductees! The Ceremony will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, November 3rd, and will return to Cleveland in 2024. Head over to https://t.co/SHicoN3BaC for more details. pic.twitter.com/1tCo6K9AHS — Rock Hall (@rockhall) May 3, 2023