A man was attacked during a robbery on a CTA train on Chicago Near North Side on Friday night.

Chicago police said a 29-year-old man was riding a train when he was approached by a group just before 8 p.m. Polices said there was an argument before someone hit the man while another person took his belongings.

The group got off the train near the North/Clybourn station.

Police said the victim refused medial assistance.

Area Three detectives are investigating.