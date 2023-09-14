Mass Transit detectives seek to identify two men in CTA bus robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed a rider on a CTA bus this month.

Authorities say on Sept. 5, the victim boarded the bus at the 95th Street Red Line terminal and sat in the back.

The two suspects then approached and, without warning, one of the men beat the victim while the second suspect took their belongings. Both fled the scene.

The suspects were described as two African-American men between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706.