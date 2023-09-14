Watch CBS News
Mass Transit detectives seek to identify two men in CTA bus robbery

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed a rider on a CTA bus this month.

Authorities say on Sept. 5, the victim boarded the bus at the 95th Street Red Line terminal and sat in the back.

The two suspects then approached and, without warning, one of the men beat the victim while the second suspect took their belongings. Both fled the scene.

robbery-suspects-95th-cta-bus.jpg
CTA
95-cta-bus-robbery-suspects.jpg
CTA

The suspects were described as two African-American men between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706. 

First published on September 14, 2023 / 1:45 PM

