Man robbed, attacked on CTA Red Line train on Chicago's South Side

A man was robbed and hit in the face while riding the CTA Red Line on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police said the 55-year-old man was riding a northbound train in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when a group of four men armed with a gun approached him. The group hit the victim in the face and took his personal belongings.

The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Police said the group then got off the train and fled the scene.

One of the group members was found shortly after and taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.