Man robbed, attacked on CTA Red Line train on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man was robbed and hit in the face while riding the CTA Red Line on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police said the 55-year-old man was riding a northbound train in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when a group of four men armed with a gun approached him. The group hit the victim in the face and took his personal belongings. 

The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Police said the group then got off the train and fled the scene. 

One of the group members was found shortly after and taken into custody. Police said charges are pending. 

