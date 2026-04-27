Police search for robbers who attacked woman on CTA Red Line along Dan Ryan Expressway

Chicago police on Monday were asking for help from the public in finding two suspects in a robbery on the CTA Red Line on Chicago's South Side earlier this month.

On Sunday, April 19, at 12:36 a.m., the robbers held up a woman on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train car at the Garfield stop along the Dan Ryan Expressway at Garfield Boulevard.

Police said four robbers — two of whom have been caught in surveillance images — battered the woman and robbed her of her personal effects.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information about the case should contact Chicago police Major Crimes/Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK223119.