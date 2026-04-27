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Crime

Police search for robbers who attacked woman on CTA Red Line along Dan Ryan Expressway

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police on Monday were asking for help from the public in finding two suspects in a robbery on the CTA Red Line on Chicago's South Side earlier this month.

On Sunday, April 19, at 12:36 a.m., the robbers held up a woman on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train car at the Garfield stop along the Dan Ryan Expressway at Garfield Boulevard.

Police said four robbers — two of whom have been caught in surveillance images — battered the woman and robbed her of her personal effects.

red-line-robbery-suspects-0427.jpg
Chicago Police

Anyone with information about the case should contact Chicago police Major Crimes/Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK223119.

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