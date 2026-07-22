Police warn of robberies targeting gold chains in multiple Chicago neighborhoods

Chicago police this week warned of a pattern of robberies in which the thieves approach the victims in public and rip away their gold necklaces.

The robberies have happened as far north as Edgewater and as far south as Woodlawn:

1100 block of South Columbus Drive, Grant Park, Thursday, July 2, 6:30 p.m.

1200 block of South Michigan Avenue, South Loop, Thursday, July 2, 7:11 p.m.

0-99 block of South Wabash Avenue, Loop, Friday, July 3, 5:34 p.m.

5100 block of South Drexel Avenue, Hyde Park, Friday, July 3, 5:40 p.m.

0-99 block of North Michigan Avenue, Loop, Monday, July 6, 4:01 p.m.

2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chinatown, Monday, July 6, 5:35 p.m.

6200 block of North Winthrop Avenue, Edgewater, Tuesday, July 7, 4 p.m.

1500 block of East 55th Street, Hyde Park, Tuesday, July 7, 5:20 p.m.

900 block of East 61st Street, Woodlawn, Saturday, July 11, 11:18 a.m.

1000 block of East 43rd Street, Bronzeville, Saturday, July 11, 3:45 p.m.

2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Tuesday, July 14, 8:08 p.m.

Police said one to two men have between the ages of 18 and 25 been behind the robberies. They have been seen fleeing in a two-door gray or green car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8384 or Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 26-CWP-019 A.

Similar robbery patterns targeting gold chains have been reported several times.