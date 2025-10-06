Chicago police warn of another gold chain robbery downtown

Yet another robbery targeting a someone's gold chain in the downtown area was reported Monday.

The latest incident happened at 2:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, in Millennium Park along the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue, police said.

The robberies happened at night and during the day alike. The victims were targeted in Grant Park, the heart of the Loop, along Wacker Drive, and in one instance on the Magnificent Mile.

In each incident, the robbers targeted lone victims and ripped away the gold chains or necklaces, police said. So far the suspects have only used physical force to steal the jewelry.

Police have warned of the robbery pattern twice before.

The complete list of robberies now connected to the pattern are:

Friday, Aug. 1, at 9:30 p.m., on Columbus Drive north of Roosevelt Road in Grant Park.

Saturday, Aug. 2, at 9:45 p.m., on Balbo Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive in Grant Park.

Monday, Aug. 11, at 3:44 p.m., on Columbus Drive south of Jackson Drive in Grant Park.

Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 5:25 p.m., on Wacker Drive east of Columbus Drive in the Lakeshore East area.

Friday, Aug. 22, at 8:43 a.m., in the first block of East Wacker Drive downtown.

Friday, Aug. 22, at 8:48 a.m., again in the first block of East Wacker Drive downtown.

Friday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m., in the 200 block of East Roosevelt Road in Grant Park.

Friday, Aug. 29, at 4:12 p.m., on East Wacker Drive downtown.

Saturday, Sept. 6, at 10:20 a.m., in the 200 block of North Clark Street downtown.

Friday, Sept. 12, at 3:30 p.m., in the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the east edge of Millennium Park.

Thursday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m., in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile.

Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 4:25 p.m., on Wacker Drive east of State Street downtown.

Friday, Oct. 3, at 2:35 p.m., in Millennium Park along Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-3-036B.