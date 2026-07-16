Police warning of armed robbers targeting gold necklaces across Chicago

Police are warning of armed robbers targeting gold necklaces across Chicago.

The string of robberies has been reported in neighborhoods including Grand Crossing, Rogers Park, The Loop, Hyde Park, Chinatown, Edgewater, and Woodlawn.

Police said the armed suspects approached unsuspecting people on sidewalks to forcibly take gold necklaces.

Chicago police said the incidents were reported at the following locations:

1200 block of S Michigan Ave on July 2 at 7:11 p.m.

0 block of S Wabash Ave on July 3 at 5:34 p.m.

5100 block of S Drexel Ave on July 3 at 5:40 p.m.

0 block of N Michigan Ave on July 6 at 4:01 p.m.

2300 block of S Wentworth Ave on July 6 at 5:35 p.m.

6200 block of N Winthrop Ave on July 7 at 4 p.m.

1500 block of E 55th St on July 7 at 5:20 p.m.

900 block of E 61st St on July 11 at 11:18 a.m.

1000 block of E 43rd St on July 11 at 3:45 p.m.

2300 block of S Wentworth Ave on July 14 at 7:08 p.m.

Police said the suspects have been seen in 2-door gray and green cars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384 or Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.