Police warning of armed robbers targeting gold necklaces across Chicago
Police are warning of armed robbers targeting gold necklaces across Chicago.
The string of robberies has been reported in neighborhoods including Grand Crossing, Rogers Park, The Loop, Hyde Park, Chinatown, Edgewater, and Woodlawn.
Police said the armed suspects approached unsuspecting people on sidewalks to forcibly take gold necklaces.
Chicago police said the incidents were reported at the following locations:
Police said the suspects have been seen in 2-door gray and green cars.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384 or Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.