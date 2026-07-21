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Man charged with attempted murder in road rage shooting on Stevenson Expressway

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A Chicago Heights man has been charged with shooting at another driver in a road rage attack over the weekend on the Stevenson Expressway.

Illinois State Police said, around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers reported to reports of a shooting on the ramp from the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway to the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Investigators determined that 24-year-old Marcellus Crockrom fired shots at a vehicle during a road rage incident. No injuries were reported.

Crockrom was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

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