Man charged with attempted murder in road rage shooting on Stevenson Expressway

A Chicago Heights man has been charged with shooting at another driver in a road rage attack over the weekend on the Stevenson Expressway.

Illinois State Police said, around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers reported to reports of a shooting on the ramp from the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway to the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Investigators determined that 24-year-old Marcellus Crockrom fired shots at a vehicle during a road rage incident. No injuries were reported.

Crockrom was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.