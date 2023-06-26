Watch CBS News
Road closures for Chicago NASCAR street race begin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is getting ready for the big NASCAR weekend. Festivities gear up next Saturday and Sunday, but there already are several street closures. And more are on the way. 

Jackson Drive is now closed from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive. 

It's one of several closures in the South Loop

Most streets will reopen on July 10 after crews have cleaned up and gotten everything back in place. 

