Rivian building supplier park near Normal, Illinois plant

Electric vehicle maker Rivian is expanding its footprint in Illinois with another facility downstate.

The company is investing nearly $120 million to build a supplier park near its plant in Normal. That will add hundreds of supplier jobs and nearly 100 jobs at Rivian in the next two years.

Rivian makes all of their vehicles at their plant in Normal, including the R1S SUV, R1T pickup truck, a commercial van used by Amazon and a delivery van.

In 2024, Rivian built about 50,000 cars at that Illinois plant. Earlier this year they announced their factory footprint is growing as they prepare to launch their R2 line in the first half of 2026.

The new supplier park will bring suppliers together, reducing costs for shipping, logistics and warehousing.