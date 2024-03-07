Rivian to produce newest electric car line in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian will produce its newest line of cars in Illinois.

Rivian was set to build its R2 models in its planned factory in Georgia – but switched to its plant in downstate Normal.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Gov. JB Pritzker praised the announcement.

"Once again, Rivian has affirmed a message that I have been championing since day one of my administration – Illinois is one of the best places to do business in the country," Pritzker wrote.

He wrote that Rivian's plans in Illinois will mean economic investment and job growth for the Bloomington-Normal community – on top of thousands of jobs already created.

"I'm pleased that Rivian is an important partner in building Illinois' rapidly-growing manufacturing sector, and I look forward to working with them to continue to build the clean energy economy of the future," Pritzker wrote.

Rivian employs about 8,000 people in Bloomington and Normal.