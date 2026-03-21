Man shot while inside car in downtown Chicago

A man was shot while inside his car in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Chicago police said a man took himself to Northwestern Hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was inside his car in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a dark sedan drove up and parked. Police said two men got out and fired shots at the victim's car.

The victim was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.