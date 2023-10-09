Chicago police shut down River North business after mass shooting injures 8

CHICAGO (CBS) – A River North business was shut down after a mass shooting early Sunday morning that injured eight people.

Some residents and the alderman there wondered what took so long. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray had the latest developments.

It was the sign River North residents had been waiting for. The Chicago Police Department issued a summary closure for Blum because of the mass shooting.

Surveillance video shows a gunman shooting several rounds while carelessly walking away. Eight people were shot after police said a group fought near Erie and Orleans on Sunday.

Another surveillance video angle showed the moment the fight broke out. Snapchat video showed the moments before the shooting.

Police said the shooting prompted them to shut down Blum restaurant and bar. People who work in the area said this closing couldn't have come any sooner.

"I park here when I drive to work, and there's so much gun violence right now, and it's hitting a little bit too close to home for me," said Vanessa Kaicher, who works in the area. "So I'm in support of it closing, honestly."

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) was pushing to have the establishment closed for years.

"Thank you. Thank you," said River North resident Stephanie Spector. "I'm very glad that this establishment is closed after learning what just happened."

Sunday's shooting wasn't the first that occurred near Blum, which used to be called Clutch. On Monday morning, Chicago police slapped signs on the business, which said it was "closed by order of the superintendent of police."

"I understand that people want to be able to go out and enjoy their city in the evening, but not if mass shootings are happening," Kaicher said.

CBS 2 reached out to the business several times but has not heard back. CPD said the business has a right to reopen during the period of closure, but it has to prove in a hearing that there was no public safety threat.