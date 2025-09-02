River Forest, Illinois parents urge board of education to reach deal with teachers

Parents in the west Chicago suburb of River Forest urged the local board of education Tuesday to reach a fair contract with teachers.

The parents packed the River Forest District 90 board meeting Tuesday night to sound off.

Teachers have been working since the start of the year without a contract. Parents fear without competitive salaries, teachers will leave for other schools.

"Fair wage is not just a matter of money, it's a matter of respect," one woman said. "Let's work together to ensure that our teachers stay right here."

The teachers' contract was not an official part of the agenda Tuesday night.

The next mediation session is scheduled for Monday.

River Forest District 90 serves about 1,300 students across three schools, and is one of the highest performing districts in the state.