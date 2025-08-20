School year begins in River Forest, Naperville as teachers battle for contracts

Tensions are high across several school districts as teachers begin the school year without a contract.

That's the case for teachers in River Forest who start school on Wednesday.

River Forest District 90 serves about 1,300 students across three schools. It's one of the highest performing districts in the state.

Teachers said they are frustrated when it comes to pay, and negotiations have been underway since April.

The union said the main sticking points are salaries and time-off benefits. Teachers say they feel heard at the table but not supported when it comes to final decisions.

District leaders in River Forest declined to comment, saying they'll do their talking at the bargaining table.

Strike looming in Naperville

In Naperville, teachers are returning to class and the negotiating table on Wednesday and Thursday. A strike could happen as early as Monday.

The teachers' union already voted to authorize a strike.

They have been without a contract since June.

Teachers' pay is one of the main sticking points of the negotiations, which have been ongoing since February. The union said the last thing they want to do is strike, while the school board said their current contract offer is more than fair.