First Alert Weather: Rising temps continues, week full of 90s ahead

First Alert Weather: 90s on the way

First Alert Weather: 90s on the way

First Alert Weather: 90s on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) --The temperatures continue to rise. That trip to the beach, this week will have the perfect days to get out there.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Highs will stay in the 80s today, but we're going to get even warmer than that starting Monday.

CBS News Chicago

Get ready as highs will stay in the 90s all week, with few rain chances.

CBS News Chicago

Today:

A few storms are leftover from last night and may continue through sunrise. Otherwise, sunshine is expected for most of the day, with a slight chance of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. High 88.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 68.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 91.