First Alert Weather: Rising temps continues, week full of 90s ahead

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --The temperatures continue to rise. That trip to the beach, this week will have the perfect days to get out there. 

Highs will stay in the 80s today, but we're going to get even warmer than that starting Monday. 

Get ready as highs will stay in the 90s all week, with few rain chances.  

Today:

A few storms are leftover from last night and may continue through sunrise. Otherwise, sunshine is expected for most of the day, with a slight chance of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. High 88.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 68.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 91.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 6:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

