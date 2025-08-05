Riot Fest late night aftershows announced for 2025

Watch CBS News
The Damned, Sex Pistols and Bouncing Souls are among the acts playing late night aftershows for Riot Fest 2025.

Organizers announced 19 late night after shows for the festival that will be held Sept. 19 through 21 in Douglass Park in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Headliners for Riot Fest include Blink-182, Weird Al Yankovic, Green Day and Weezer.

Shows will be held at The Vic, Bottom Lounge, Reggie's Chicago, Concord Music Hall, the Metro, the Empty Bottle, Sleeping Village and Cobra Lounge between Wednesday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 21.

Headliners include The Damned, Knuckle Puck, Sex Pistols, The Front Bottoms, The Cribs, Delta Sleep, Alkaline Trio, Dehd, Bouncing Soles, Marky Ramone, the Buzzcocks and Didjits. There is also a Riot eFest 20th Anniversary Show with acts still to be announced.

A presale starts Wednesday, Aug. 6 and then tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.

Click here to see the full slate of shows and buy tickets. 

