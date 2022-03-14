Riot Fest founder holding fundraiser for Ukraine to honor grandparents

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The founder of Chicago's Riot Fest is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine and it's inspired by a family connection.

Founder Mike Petryshyn's grandparents are all from Ukraine. He wanted to help when he was "watching everything unfold" having been raised Ukrainian.

"Everything our grandparents told us, what happened to them, is coming to fruition in our generation," Petryshyn said. "We are doing what we can. I'm beside myself."

You can buy Ukraine Riot Fest t-shirts and 100% of the proceeds benefit Ukraine organizations. The limited edition shirts are $25 each.

The fundraiser benefits two organizations, Razom for Ukraine and Revived Soldiers Ukraine.

"The response has been overwhelming," Petryshyn said.

He released the following statement:

"Eighty years ago, Ukrainians like my grandparents left everything they knew and loved to escape Stalinism. It appears history may be repeating itself. With mortars exploding behind them, Ukrainians are beginning to flee their homeland as their sovereignty and independence begin to crumble.

And as the world watches innocent lives being lost, I humbly ask—as a proud Ukrainian-American—to not sit idly."