Riot Fest 2026: Lineup, schedule, tickets, entrance info for Chicago music festival in Douglass Park

Chicago's Riot Fest is back for 2026 in Douglass Park. Here's everything you need to know, from the lineup and tickets, to how to get there and entrance opening times.

Who is on the Riot Fest lineup for 2026?

Riot Fest is being headlined by Twenty One Pilots, Iggy Pop, Tool, Morrissey, Alanis Morrisette and Pierce the Veil this year.

Other major acts hitting one of the five stages are Rise Against, Pixies, Social Distortion, Nas, Alkaline Trio, Elvis Costello, Patti Smith, Taking Back Sunday, Santigold, Trickey, Angine de Poitrine, Descendants, the Format and Insane Clown Posse.

William Shatner is also making his Riot Fest debut with his new metal band The *Uckers. Shatner plays on Sunday.

Are Riot Fest tickets still on sale?

Yes, tickets for one day, two days or a pass for all three days of Riot Fest are still available to purchase, as are parking passes and upgrades to VIP, Deluxe and Deluxe+ tiers.

You can buy tickets by visiting riotfest.org

How do I get to Riot Fest and when do the entrances open?

Organizers strongly suggest attendees take public transportation to Riot Fest.

The main entrance is located at West Ogden Ave. and South Sacramento Drive, which is walking distance from multiple CTA L and bus stops.

The closes L stops to Riot Fest are the California and Kedzie stops on the CTA Pink Line. The #92 California bus also goes directly by the streets near the festival entrance. The #49 Western and #12 Roosevelt buses also go directly to Douglass Park for the easiest transportation.

Riot Fest is offering official off-sit parking at the Union Pacific lot at 1425 S. Western Avenue fro m9 a.m. to 12 a.m. The main parking entrance is at 14th and Western Avenue.

If you're riding your bike, bike parking offered by Working Bikes, a local organization will likely be available just north of Ogden between Sacramento and Albany. Working Bikes typically keeps an eye on bikes parked in the metal racks, but you should be sure to lock up your bicycle securely regardless. Bike parking is free.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. each day.

Is re-entry permitted?

General Admission tickets for any amount of days do not allow re-entry. All VIP, Deluxe and Deluxe+ ticket holders can leave and re-enter the festival.

What can I bring into the fest, and what is not allowed?

Riot Fest has slightly looser rules around what can and cannot be brought into the festival compared to other Chicago music festivals like Lollapalooza.

Among the items allowed into Riot Fest are air loungers, blankets, non-aerosol bug spray, Camelbak-style water bladder systems, hats, fans, factory sealed e-cigarettes, medical mobility devices, raincoats and ponchos, standard-sized backpacks that are not clear, strollers and soft-sided wagons.

Prohibited items include all types of weapons, bicycles, rollerblades, skateboard, scooters, audio/video equipment, air horns, hula hoops, glow sticks, laser pointers, glass or metal containers of any kind including reusable water bottles, laptops, mace, megaphones, selfie sticks, pets other than service animals, outside food or beverage of any kind unless for medical purposes, soccer balls, footballs, frisbees, projectiles, totems or signs on poles, water guns, water balloons, umbrellas.

John Stamos is permitted; CM Punks is not. Neither is crying or cantaloupe.

For a complete list of allowed and prohibited items, check the Riot Fest FAQ. There is also additional information for parents bringing toddlers or babies, and more information for people who need medical accommodations.