Riot Fest 2026 lineup released with Tool, Alanis Morissette, Twenty One Pilots among headliners

Riot Fest has announced its 2026 festival lineup, with headliners including Tool, Alanis Morrissette, Twenty One Pilots and more.

The annual music festival, which is held in Douglass Park in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, will be held from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20, 2026.

Other top-of-the-bill acts include Pierce the Veil, Rise Against, Social Distrortion, Alkaline Trio, Pennywise, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello, Pixies, Patti Smith, Nas, Santigold, Angine de Poitrine, Tricky, Pup, the Beths, Less than Jake, Bowling for Soup and more.

Tickets are on sale now at RiotFest.org, with three-day passes available at General Admission, VIP, Deluxe and Deluxe+ levels.

A 3-day general admission pass is $339.98, including fees, with each additional tier adding extra cost. Single day tickets will go on sale in the future.

via RiotFest.org.

For more information visit RiotFest.org.