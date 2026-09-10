How did Riot Fest get William Shatner to perform? Fire eaters, a Shatner dog at Wiener's Circle, and more

Next week, Riot Fest returns to Douglass Park, and alongside big names like Twenty One Pilots, Nas, and Alanis Morissette, one performer will be making his heavy metal debut at 95 years old.

William Shatner had a long list of demands, including having fire eaters and fire dancers on stage during his performance with his band, The *uckers.

Fire performer Shaul Guerrero, better known as Miss Nyxon, said she jumped at the chance to be on stage at Riot Fest next week alongside Shatner.

"I am a real-life dragon, basically," she said.

Where does this rank for her among her most interesting gigs?

"It's definitely top 5, not going to lie, and I've been a professional wrestler, I've been a burlesque dancer, I grew up on [Shatner], so this is really cool and it's metal, so let's go," she said.

After years of Riot Fest organizers unsuccessfully writing Shatner to perform, this year the 95-year-old finally agreed. But like any true rock star, the Star Trek actor had a rider demand sheet seemingly from a another planet.

He's asked for everything from a billboard with his face to a Chicago food item named in his honor, even adoptable puppies at the festival, just to name a few.

"I hope that you have my rider and, yes, don't forget my bowl of sauerkraut," he said in a Facebook video.

On Thursday, Riot Fest posted an update on Shatner's rider. The billboard is up, The Wiener's Circle is serving up a Shatner Dog, and adorable puppies have been secured for the festival. So has the sauerkraut.

Fire performers like Miss Nyxon are ready to rock.

"Big fire, yes. We're going to do all of the irresponsible dangerous things on stage for the Shatner," she said.