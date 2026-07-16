William Shatner joins 2026 Riot Fest lineup with new metal band The *uckers

William Shatner has been added to the 2026 Riot Fest lineup with his new heavy metal band, The *uckers.

Besides the Star Trek legend, the band is comprised of Marcus Nand, who's played with Mike Tramp and Candice Night, on guitar; Phil Sousssan, who's played with Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol, on bass; Britt Lightning of Vixen and Cactus on guitar; and Fred Achin of Kings of Thrash, Dead Groove and Fraxures on drums.

The *uckers will "reimagine songs from across Shatner's musical cataloging" and also preview his forthcoming heavy metal album during their set on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Other performers who will take the stage at Riot Fest this year include Tool, Rise Against, Pixies, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil, Alanis Morrissette, Morrissey, Iggy Pop and more.