Discounted Riot Fest 2025 tickets for sale through Costco

Discounted Riot Fest tickets available for sale at Costco

If you're still looking to get a ticket to Riot Fest 2025 and are a Costco member, you can get a one-day pass for a lower price.

The festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Douglass Park this year, with headliners including Blink-182, Weezer, Green Day, Weird Al Yankovich, Jack White and the Beach Boys (featuring John Stamos).

One-day tickets bought through Costco will cost $105, which is $20 cheaper than the standard price.

The deal is available at 20 Costco stores in Illinois, as well as the Costco website. Once purchased, customers will get an e-voucher that then needs to be redeemed through FEVO good for admission on one of the three days of the festival.

After tickets are redeemed, they will be emailed within 48 hours.

There's a limit of five vouchers per membership.

Riot Fest will be held from Sept. 19 through 21.