Rideshare drivers rally for state law creating path them to unionize

Rideshare drivers from across Illinois kicked off a two-day fight Tuesday for better pay and working conditions.

A rally was held on Tuesday morning in Chicago's Loop.

After the rally Tuesday, many of the rideshare drivers were set to head to Springfield to support a new bill. The state legislation would create a legal pathway for more than 100,000 drivers to form a union and bargain collectively with app-based companies such as Uber and Lyft.

The Illinois Drivers Alliance legislation is sponsored by Illinois state Sen. Ram Villivalam and Rep. Yolonda Morris (D-Chicago). Villivalam and other state lawmakers were in attendance for the rally Tuesday.