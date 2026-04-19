Rideshare driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square, police say

Chicago police said an armed group robbed and carjacked a rideshare driver in Logan Square overnight.

Police said between 2:45 a.m. and 3 a.m., three men on foot approached a 54-year-old rideshare driver in the 2100 block of West Walnut Street in Logan Square.

They entered the victim's white Nissan SUV, and one of the armed suspects took the driver's belongings before demanding the driver get out of the car, to which they complied. The thieves fled in the car.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A similar vehicle was reported in an armed robbery attempt around 3:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue on the Near West Side.

In that incident, police said two men tried to rob a business but were unsuccessful. After the failed robbery, they fled in a white SUV heading in an unknown direction. No one was hurt in that incident.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents were connected.

Area detectives are investigating.