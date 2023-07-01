Watch CBS News
Ribfest in Tinley Park kicks off Saturday with new guidelines

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're already thinking about dinner plans you might consider Ribfest in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

The four-day event kicks off at 2 p.m. and runs through July 4.

Attendees will find tons of delicious food and live music in the south parking lot at the 80th Avenue train station.

For those worried about another teen takeover in Tinley Park police are beefing up security and teenagers must be with an adult at all times.

Single-day admission is $10 per person.

