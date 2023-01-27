$15,000 reward offered for information in year-old murder in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers will be handing out fliers on Saturday, trying to get attention for a year-old murder.
Mario Heath, 37, was shot and killed on Jan. 26, 2022 near Kedzie and Roosevelt in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
He was standing outside a stopped van when someone shot at him.
Cook County Crime Stoppers plans to pass out fliers with his picture in the area on Saturday, offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the killer.
