Community offers $7,500 reward for information in deadly West Side fire

Community offers $7,500 reward for information in deadly West Side fire
A group of community and faith leaders are offering a reward of at least $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in a deadly fire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood two weeks ago.

Police are still looking for the person who started the fire at the apartment building in the 5200 block of North Avenue, which killed four people including a 5-year-old boy, his mother and his aunt, as well as a well-known West Side journalist.

Ald. Emma Mitts, who represents the city's 37th Ward, said detectives know who they are looking for, but no arrest has been made as of Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on June 26. Witnesses said someone threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of the building.

Investigators said they believe the fire was started during or after a domestic incident, though they have not said who was involved.

