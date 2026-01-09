$10,000 reward offered in Chicago Brinks armored truck robbery, driver shooting

The FBI released new images and announced a $10,000 reward to find the person who robbed a Brinks armored truck in Chicago in December and shot the driver.

The armed robbery happened two days before Christmas outside a Chase bank in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood. Chicago police said the 49-year-old driver was standing outside the bank when he was approached by the suspect.

The FBI said the suspect held the Brinks driver up at gunpoint before shooting him once in each thigh.

Witnesses said they saw the suspect loading a bronze Hyundai Elantra with bags before fleeing the scene.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Cook County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 cash reward for the same.

