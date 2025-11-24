Rev. Jesse Jackson discharged from hospital after being under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy

The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been discharged from Northwestern Hospital, where he was under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition said Jackson's condition remains stabilized.

"Our family would like to thank the countless friends and supporters who have reached out, visited, and prayed for our father. We bear witness to the fact that prayer works and would also like to thank the professional, caring, and amazing medical and security staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. We humbly ask for your continued prayers throughout this precious time," said son and family spokesperson Yusef Jackson.

Jesse Jackson, 84, had been admitted to the hospital earlier this month and was under the care of doctors for progressive supranuclear palsy, or PSP, a neurodegenerative condition.

Jackson was diagnosed with the disorder in April. The disease is similar to Parkinson's, which Jackson publicly stated he was diagnosed with in 2017.

While in the hospital, he was visited by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and judge Greg Mathis, along with family who flew into town to see him.

Jackson founded the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition in 1971 in an effort to improve the economic and political lives of Black Americans. He stepped down as its leader in 2023.