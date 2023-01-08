Watch CBS News
Local News

Rev. James Meeks, founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church, retiring after 38 years of ministry

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Rev. James Meeks of Salem Baptist Church retiring after 38 years
Rev. James Meeks of Salem Baptist Church retiring after 38 years 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. James Meeks will retire after ministering to Chicago and the world for 38 years.

He is the founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church.

Meeks will give his final sermon Sunday at 11 a.m.

Under his leadership, Salem Baptist has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing mega-churches.

Rev. Meeks was also elected as an Illinois state senator and served for ten years.

He says he's looking forward to working at a slower pace while still shepherding his hope center foundation - the Philanthropic Arm of Salem Baptist.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 8:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.