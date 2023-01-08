Rev. James Meeks, founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church, retiring after 38 years of ministry

Rev. James Meeks of Salem Baptist Church retiring after 38 years

CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. James Meeks will retire after ministering to Chicago and the world for 38 years.

He is the founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church.

Meeks will give his final sermon Sunday at 11 a.m.

Under his leadership, Salem Baptist has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing mega-churches.

Rev. Meeks was also elected as an Illinois state senator and served for ten years.

He says he's looking forward to working at a slower pace while still shepherding his hope center foundation - the Philanthropic Arm of Salem Baptist.