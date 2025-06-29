Rev. David Gregg, executive minister of Chicago's American Baptist Churches, dies at 58

The Rev. Dr. David Gregg, a respected pastor and scholar who led the American Baptist Churches of Metro Chicago, died last week.

The religious association announced that Gregg passed away on Thursday, June 26. He was 58.

Rev. David Gregg American Baptist Churches of Metro Chicago

Gregg had served as executive regional minister of the American Baptist Churches of Metro Chicago for seven years. The religious association called Gregg "a devoted pastor, scholar, and advocate for inclusive ministry."

Gregg grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He earned his bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a Master's in English from the University of Michigan. He went on to earn a Master's of Divinity from the University of Chicago School of Divinity.

He spent 10 years as minister of congregational life at the Lake Street Church of Evanston back in the 1990s and 2000s — working alongside the Rev. Robert V. Thompson, who spent 30 years as pastor of the church.

At Lake Street Church, Gregg was revered for leading the "moment as children" segments of Sunday service — in which the congregation's youngsters would gather at the altar as Gregg taught a spiritual lesson. Gregg was also revered for the guidance he provided as a leader of the church's teen youth group.

Gregg also held interim pastorates at several other Chicago area congregations — including the Community Church of Wilmette, the South Church of Mount Prospect, the North Shore Baptist Church in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, and the United Church of Hyde Park.

In 2020, Gregg earned his Ph.D., again from the University of Chicago School of Divinity. His dissertation explored the cosmology of English philosopher Alfred North Whitehead — which views the divine as being involved in and affected by the physical processes of the world rather than a distant "unmoved mover" — and the philosophy of art and human creativity that could stem from such a cosmology, with a focus on theatre and an emphasis on the works of Samuel Beckett.

Gregg also edited the most recent edition of the seminarian training document, "A Baptist Manual of Polity and Practice."

He also served on the board of directors of Sympara, a group that helps communities repurpose underutilized religious properties for social impact. In March 2024, Gregg published an essay for Sympara in which he candidly addressed his own battle with cancer and consideration of mortality by drawing a comparison to local churches facing the prospect of having to give up their beloved physical buildings.

The American Baptist Churches of Metro Chicago said details on memorial arrangements for Gregg will be shared as they become available.

"We give thanks for the life and witness of Rev. Dr. David Gregg — a faithful servant, thoughtful leader, and compassionate presence in the lives of many," the religious association said.