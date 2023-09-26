Rev. Albert Adamich, oldest Catholic priest in Chicago area, dies at 101

Rev. Albert Adamich, the oldest Catholic priest in the Chicago area, died last week at the age of 101.

Adamich was ordained 75 years ago, and served as assistant pastor at parishes in Waukegan, Hoffman Estates, and Chicago. He also served as pastor of Mother of God Parish in Waukegan, and was also associate pastor at Most Holy Redeemer Parish in Evergreen Park when he retired in 1992, and was bestowed with the title of pastor emeritus at Queen of Peace Parish in North Chicago.

He passed away on Thursday, Sept. 21, according to the Chicago Archdiocese.

"He really loved what he did as a priest," said Rev. James Hyland, current pastor at Most Holy Redeemer. "Even in retirement he continued to minister to the people in the parish."

Visitation at Most Holy Redeemer, at 9525 Lawndale Av. in Evergreen Park, is set for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Most Holy Redeemer, followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet.