Retired suburban chief wants murder of police officers turned into federal offense

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Chicago area police chief on Thursday highlighted a push for harsher penalties against suspects charged with killing police officers.

The former suburban chief, who was shot in the line of duty himself, is appealing to the incoming Trump administration to get federal authorities involved next time a person kills any law enforcement officer. This comes as more and more officers have been killed on the job in Chicago and across the area.

Earlier this month, Oak Park police honored their fallen brother Detective Allan Reddins. Reddins was killed the day after Thanksgiving in a shootout with a suspect.

"I can tell you that every chief, superintendent, or sheriff—when they go to bed, that's what they worry about every day," said Tom Weitzel.

Weitzel served as chief of police in west suburban Riverside for 13 years. Now retired, he serves as an ambassador for the Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

Weitzel is hoping President-elect Donald Trump will support his initiative to turn killing any on-duty law enforcement officer into a federal offense.

"And this is not a Republican/Democrat, because I've reached out to Democrats and I've got no response, and I've reached out to Republicans and got no response," said Weitzel. "But there is no doubt that President Trump has publicly stated that he is law-and-order type of individual, and that he is very pro-police."

Since 2021, five Chicago Police officers have been shot and killed—Ella French, Andrés Vásquez Lasso, Aréanah Preston, Luis Huesca, and Enrique Martinez.

Back in May of this year, there was a massive manhunt by U.S. Marshals to bring Xavier Tate into custody in connection with the shooting that killed Officer Huesca.

Tate had spent days on the run after authorities said he gunned down Huesca outside the officer's house in April.

Weitzel wants the feds activated every time a police officer is murdered.

"I think for me to want this legislation because I would see the murder of police officers in the line of duty go down would be fictitious. I don't think that's going to happen," said Weitzel, "but what is going to happen is you could guarantee they'll be solved, you can guarantee they'll be investigated and prosecuted—and those cases won't stand a chance to be overturned when they're done correctly."

Some may argue this push is too far-reaching. But Weitzel believes it is a two-way street.

"In these type of situations, when you're pushing for legislation, you have to go where it takes you," said Weitzel, "and this opportunity, where President Trump is going to be taking office, is an opportunity to at least get them to look at it."

Weitzel knows his proposal is an uphill battle. He has been fighting for it since 2012.

It is also a matter that is personal for Weitzel. Back in 1987, he was shot while on patrol—yet survived.

But the shooter has never been caught 38 years later.