Reservations now open for Chicago Restaurant Week 2026

Chicago Restaurant Week returns at the end of January 2026, and will take place through the Chicagoland area.

More than 500 restaurants are participating in the event, with pirx fixe meals ranging from $30 for brunch and lunch to $45 to $60 for dinner.

Restaurant week will run from Jan. 23, 2026 – Feb. 8, 2026.

This is the 19th year of Chicago Restaurant Week, which is sponsored by Choose Chicago, the city's official tourism bureau.

A full list of participating restaurants is available on the Chicago Restaurant Week website. Reservations are now open and can be made on individual restaurants' websites.