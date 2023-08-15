Watch CBS News
Local News

Rescheduled Madonna Celebration Tour Chicago dates set for February

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Rescheduled Madonna Celebration Tour Chicago dates set for February
Rescheduled Madonna Celebration Tour Chicago dates set for February 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ok, material girls and boys, it's time to mark your calendars.

Now we know when Madonna is playing the Chicago shows she had to postpone.

The Celebration Tour will be at the United Center on February first and second.

 Madonna was supposed to perform two shows there last week but had to delay them because of a severe bacterial infection.

 If you have tickets to the previous shows, they will be honored on the new dates. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 4:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.