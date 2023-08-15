Rescheduled Madonna Celebration Tour Chicago dates set for February

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ok, material girls and boys, it's time to mark your calendars.

Now we know when Madonna is playing the Chicago shows she had to postpone.

The Celebration Tour will be at the United Center on February first and second.

Madonna was supposed to perform two shows there last week but had to delay them because of a severe bacterial infection.

If you have tickets to the previous shows, they will be honored on the new dates.

All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….👠 …….. But Soon , Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you . #celebrationtour pic.twitter.com/Tuz9bJN8bO — Madonna (@Madonna) August 9, 2023