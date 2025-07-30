Rep. Robin Kelly on Epstein files, issues top of mind for constituents

Representative Robin Kelly sat down with CBS Chicago's Dana Kozlov to discuss the topics her constituents are most concerned about.

Kelly said while the war in Gaza is top of mind for many, her constituents are focused on what she calls "kitchen table issues."

"A lot of speaking about Medicaid, hospital closures, the lack of access to healthcare," She said.

She said she has the biggest Democratic district in the state of Illinois that includes urban, suburban, and rural residents. She said some of her urban hospitals have been "hanging by a thread."

Kozlov asked Kelly why House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the chamber early to avoid a vote on releasing documents related to the Epstein case.

"It doesn't surprise me that he did that, he's more or less a puppet for whatever President Trump wants, that's the bottom line," Kelly said. "Instead of facing the music, he let us go."

Kelly said there's a push from both Democrats and Republicans.

"Supposedly from my Republican colleague, he was saying that they are getting a lot of phone calls from their base, and a lot of it is, you know, MAGA-based about 'your protecting a pedophile or pedophiles,' depending on who's on the list," Kelly said.

Heading into the fall, Kelly says her priority remains the maternal mortality rate here in Illinois, along with gun violence, and "putting more money in people's pockets." She is also focused on health care concerns.

"As I said before, just access to health care in general is very concerning to my constituents, but not only mine. I've been around a lot of parts of the state, and they're saying the same thing people are very concerned about, you know, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security."

She said the concerns go back to the cuts related to President Trump's "Big, beautiful bill."

"Which I know, passed, you know, a few weeks ago, unfortunately," she said.