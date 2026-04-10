U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson explains why he opposes automatic military draft registration

Starting in December, eligible men in the U.S. will be automatically registered for the military draft.

Currently, men aged 18 to 26 are required to register through the Selective Service System online or at the DMV. But at the end of 2026 that changes as part of a measure tucked into the annual defense policy bill Congress passed and President Trump signed into law last year.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pennsylvania) and Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska) introduced the change in 224, saying it "saves taxpayers significant money and makes it easier for these men to follow the law and register with the Selective Service." But not every lawmaker is convinced the National Defense Authorization Act is best for the country.

U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, who serves the first district of Illinois, sat down with CBS News Chicago to talk about his opposition to the move, what changes it actually makes, rumors about reinstating the draft amid the war with Iran and Congress's role, or lack thereof, in the war so far.