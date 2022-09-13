Watch CBS News
Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new  name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. 

Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for 5 years. 

After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 

There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon. 

