Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover.

Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for 5 years.

After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.