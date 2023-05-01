Watch CBS News
Registration for Chicago Park District summer camp

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District opens registration for summer camp
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parents hoping to reserve a spot for their children at a Chicago Park District summer camp need to act quickly. 

Registration for parks west of California Avenue opened at 9 a.m. Monday and slots were going fast. Registration for parks east of California begins Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The camps run from June 26 to Aug. 4 for kids six to 12 years old.

The camps cost $200 to $300 and financial assistance is available. 

